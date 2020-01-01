About this product

Headband is an earthy, diesel, pungent strain has potent effects that are long-lasting but come on slowly. It is a cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Effects are soothing, euphoric, uplifting, and creative. The name of this strain comes from reported pressure around the crown similar to the feeling of wearing a headband. FRAGRANCE:Sweet, earth, fuel EFFECT: Uplifting, creative and soothing x Mango terpene made from organic fruit extract NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.