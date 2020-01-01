About this product

Moon Picks™ CBD toothpicks are fully infused with 97%+ CBD Isolate from the whole hemp plant. Uptake of the cannabinoids occurs sublingually, allowing the cannabinoids to immediately enter the bloodstream through the vessel-rich tissues within the sublingual cavity. The remaining medication is absorbed via your swallowed saliva. Patients need only small amounts of CBD products to deliver a therapeutic effect when medicating through sublingual application. Moon Picks™ CBD toothpicks contain a small amount of our dry mouth formulation including spilanthes (aka jambú) to excite the nerve paths in your mouth and hydrate your mouth. We use natural protocols at every opportunity.