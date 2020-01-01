About this product

15mg per pick | 150mg total per bag Each bag of Moon Picks™ CBD contains 10 infused dental picks. Sugar Free | Zero Calories | Gluten Free | Vegan and Keto Friendly HOW TO USE MOON PICKS™ CBD Place in mouth while continuously sucking pick for a minimum of 5–10 minutes to soften the pick and release the active ingredients. Micro-dose effects should be felt within 20 minutes. Full effect will be within 45 minutes to an hour. The effects will be felt throughout your entire body. For full dosage intake, flip the pick to the other end, repeat until the stick is soft enough to imprint your teeth and release another layer of ingredients. When you feel it’s finished, you can give it a slight chew to get the remaining infusion from its core.