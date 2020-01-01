About this product

Rocket Fudge Moon Bars are the perfect edible for those ready to blast off to an intergalactic experience. The Rocket Fudge Moon Bar is a delicious swirled chocolate bar that’ll have you swirling into the cosmos after one bite. Each bar contains ten, 10mg THC doses. Moon Bars are known to be good for relaxation, body pain, and insomnia. Total THC per bar: 100mg.