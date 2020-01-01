About this product

CBN, A rare oil which is derived after THC is exposed to UV light for long periods of time. MoonLion CannaSciences was the first company in the California market to offer CBN in tincture format. Our process begins with aging the flower (original strain from PROG) reaching 3 years of aging, producing medicinal quality helping with sleeping disorders. Our CBN tinctures include cannabinoids such as THC and CBC. Benefits: Analgesic, Anti-insomnia, Anti-spasmodic Our tinctures are coconut oil-based making its qualities easy to use both internally with food and drink or on the skin