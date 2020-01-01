 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Suzy-Q Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Suzy-Q Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by MoonLion CannaScience

Write a review
MoonLion CannaScience Cannabis Pre-rolls Suzy-Q Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Suzy-Q Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack by MoonLion CannaScience

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Suzy Q

Suzy Q
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.     

About this brand

MoonLion CannaScience Logo
MoonLion CannaSciences mission is to provide the highest quality cannabis products. MoonLion CannaScience believes in passion, love and the highest understanding from plant cultivation to the finished product, our goal is always to provide the best to our customers from the cannabis world.