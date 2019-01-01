 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry Moonrock Pre Roll

by Moonrock Canada

$19.00MSRP

About this product

Our second most popular Moonrock and Moonrock Pre roll – the Blueberry Moonrock and Moonrock Pre-roll is an AAA (Market strain) Indica OG bud, dipped or blended in high quality C02 oil, and powdered with kief. With an all natural flavouring, you will easily recognize the mouth watering smell and taste. Our insanely popular Moonrock prerolls always burn with a nice white ash. Wait till you pop the cork you can smell the quality flower, high grade oil and sift grade Keif.

About this brand

High quality trifecta of bud-oil-keef pre rolls and Moonrocks, CBD Solar Crystals and Harvest Moon Live Shatter and Rosin