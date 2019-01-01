About this product

Stardust Moonrock Pre-roll are a perfect consistent blend of AAAA (Market strain) Hybrid bud, blended in high quality resin extract, and powdered extremely rare sift. We anticipate this new high end product line to dominate the connoisseur market as a quick go to and strong preroll. The quality and taste of this product is beyond another. Moonrock Canada Stardust is here and ready to take over!