  5. Moonrock Stardust Bud, Keef & Resin Preroll

by Moonrock Canada

$24.00MSRP

About this product

Stardust Moonrock Pre-roll are a perfect consistent blend of AAAA (Market strain) Hybrid bud, blended in high quality resin extract, and powdered extremely rare sift. We anticipate this new high end product line to dominate the connoisseur market as a quick go to and strong preroll. The quality and taste of this product is beyond another. Moonrock Canada Stardust is here and ready to take over!

About this brand

High quality trifecta of bud-oil-keef pre rolls and Moonrocks, CBD Solar Crystals and Harvest Moon Live Shatter and Rosin