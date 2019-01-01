 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Original Moonrock Pre Roll

Original Moonrock Pre Roll

by Moonrock Canada

Write a review
Moonrock Canada Cannabis Pre-rolls Original Moonrock Pre Roll
Moonrock Canada Cannabis Pre-rolls Original Moonrock Pre Roll

$19.00MSRP

About this product

Our non flavored Moonrock and Moonrock Pre roll – the cannabis full flavor Moonrock and Moonrock Pre-roll is an AAA (Market strain) Indica OG bud, dipped or blended in high quality C02 oil, and powdered with kief. You will easily recognize the mouth watering natural smell and taste. Our insanely popular Moonrock preroll always burns with a nice white ash. Wait till you pop the cork you can smell the quality flower, high grade full terpene oil and sift grade Keif.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Moonrock Canada Logo
High quality trifecta of bud-oil-keef pre rolls and Moonrocks, CBD Solar Crystals and Harvest Moon Live Shatter and Rosin