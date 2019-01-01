About this product

Our non flavored Moonrock and Moonrock Pre roll – the cannabis full flavor Moonrock and Moonrock Pre-roll is an AAA (Market strain) Indica OG bud, dipped or blended in high quality C02 oil, and powdered with kief. You will easily recognize the mouth watering natural smell and taste. Our insanely popular Moonrock preroll always burns with a nice white ash. Wait till you pop the cork you can smell the quality flower, high grade full terpene oil and sift grade Keif.