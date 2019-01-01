About this product
Our most popular Moonrock and Moonrock Pre roll – the strawberry Moonrock and Moonrock Pre-roll is an AAA (Market strain) Indica OG bud, dipped or blended in high quality C02 oil, and powdered with kief. With an all natural flavouring, you will easily recognize the mouth watering smell and taste. Our insanely popular Moonrock preroll always burns with a nice white ash. Wait till you pop the cork you can smell the quality flower, high grade oil and sift grade Keif.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Superman OG
Superman OG is a must try for cannabis connoisseurs. The product of Tahoe OG and Bubba Kush, this hardy indica is both incredibly potent and exceptionally well bred. Following a long line of kush genetics, Superman OG provides a strong heavy body sensation and will put you to sleep in a hurry. While great for pain management, muscle spasms, and insomnia, Superman OG’s potent sedative effects make it a strictly nighttime strain. The aroma of this indica is nearly as strong as its effects. Featuring a strong skunk-like scent and piney taste, Superman OG is extremely pungent and not for the novice patient.