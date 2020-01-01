 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Blue Iguana Seeds 12-pack

Blue Iguana Seeds 12-pack

by Mosca Seeds

Write a review
Mosca Seeds Cannabis Seeds Blue Iguana Seeds 12-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Iguana

Blue Iguana

Blue Iguana by Mosca Seeds is a hybrid mashup of Mosca’s award-winning Double Dutch mother and Old Time Moonshine father. This medium-sized plant has a branchy morphology and can benefit from a slightly longer vegetative cycle, leading to large, healthy colas throughout. Its bud structure helped give this strain its name, with buds resembling a large, well-fed iguana. Blue Iguana emits skunky, tar, and earthy aromas that may be challenging on the nose, but exciting on the palate.    

About this brand

Mosca Seeds Logo