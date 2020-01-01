Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
2x .5g Preroll Pack
Be the first to review this product.
Donkey Butter by Exotic Genetix is a vivid naming of a pungent phenotype. Created from a Grease Monkey mother and a Triple OG father, this strain comes loaded with loud fuel-forward aromas intermixed with a fragrant dose of forest and earth. Donkey Butter is a heavy producer and expresses dark leaves with deep colors. This funky flower leans toward sedation, weighing heavy on the limbs and relaxing the mind. Its physical and mental dullness can blunt stress, pain, and the pangs of daily living.