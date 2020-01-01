Lion's Milk
Lion's Milk by Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Lion’s Milk
Another milk strain from Bodhi Seeds, Lion’s Milk crosses Pure Kush and Appalachia, creating a potent bud worthy of its Lion namesake. Buds take on a purple hue and come frosted in trichomes. Lion’s Milk has sharp spicy and earthy notes and the high comes on easy, but when consumed in large amounts, it’ll send you to the stars.