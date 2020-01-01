 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mother Magnolia Medicinals

Lion's Milk

Lion’s Milk

Another milk strain from Bodhi Seeds, Lion’s Milk crosses Pure Kush and Appalachia, creating a potent bud worthy of its Lion namesake. Buds take on a purple hue and come frosted in trichomes. Lion’s Milk has sharp spicy and earthy notes and the high comes on easy, but when consumed in large amounts, it’ll send you to the stars.

About this brand

Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.