HB270
on December 4th, 2019
One of the best strains you can find. Smoke is incredibly tasty. Very smooth smoke. Known to be relaxing yet euphoric. I can’t get enough of this flower. A favorite around the shop. Great job Mother Magnolia!
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sangria Kush by Mother Magnolia Medicinals
on December 4th, 2019
on October 9th, 2019
Budtender favorite here at Nectar Gresham. It sells out in one day usually so keep an eye out.
on October 2nd, 2019
This strain is pure fire. Love it. Will buy any day of the week. Such a good high and really quick activation time. Great flavor too.