 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sangria Kush

Sangria Kush

by Mother Magnolia Medicinals

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Mother Magnolia Medicinals Cannabis Flower Sangria Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sangria Kush by Mother Magnolia Medicinals

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

HB270

One of the best strains you can find. Smoke is incredibly tasty. Very smooth smoke. Known to be relaxing yet euphoric. I can’t get enough of this flower. A favorite around the shop. Great job Mother Magnolia!

nectaradmin

Budtender favorite here at Nectar Gresham. It sells out in one day usually so keep an eye out.

DamienX

This strain is pure fire. Love it. Will buy any day of the week. Such a good high and really quick activation time. Great flavor too.

About this brand

Mother Magnolia Medicinals Logo
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.