Motive 300MG CBD Fruit Chews

About this product

Free shipping on all orders over $75! CBD Fruit Chews by Motive - the fun way to take CBD! On the go? Take these with you! 3 different flavors of CBD Fruit Chews that taste great! Surprise -they are all natural! Each Fruit Chew contains 10mg of isolate CBD, and this allows  you to dose in smaller increments.  Our CBD Fruit Chews are made from ingredients grown in the USA, plus they are Vegan friendly and organic.  First, Isolate CBD is 100% THC free, and non-psychoactive. Motive CBD is isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation. CBD improves blood circulation and reduces inflammation.  Each 30ct jar has a 30 day supply. when taken at the 1 chew per day suggested usage. Three flavors of fruit are featured within each jar - active orange, mixed berry and cherry.  Stay healthy - Motive CBD Fruit Chews are natural. The ingredients are heavy metal and pesticide free, in addition they are Non GMO.  Motive chews are gluten free, Vegan friendly, and these are certified Kosher. Each chew has 10 calories and 3g of total carbohydrates. Importantly, Motive CBD Fruit Chews are made entirely in the USA! Ingredients 10mg of organic, isolate CBD Organic tapioca syrup Organic cane sugar Water Pectin syrup Organic fruit and vegetable juice (for color) Natural flavors Citric acid Sodium citrate Malic acid Organic sunflower oil Organic carnauba wax

About this brand

This isn’t just some catchy brand message, this is who we truly are, and what we truly believe. Motive CBD is founded by people who are active, everyday. We seek the best from ourselves, in everything we do. We ask ourselves how what we are doing can be done better, for others, and how it can improve our lives and the lives of the ones we love. We are passionate about our routines. They bring us comfort, they keep us disciplined and on course. They help fuel us for the next challenge, even if that challenge is getting through the work week and allowing us the fun of a weekend. We look for these routines to restore us mentally and physically. We look for natural products to feed our bodies and relieve our stresses. Our products are plant based, grown naturally and organically to help rejuvenate our system, and our soul. WHETHER YOU WALK, RIDE, SWIN, BIKE, ROLL, HUNT, FISH, BOAT... YOU ARE AN ATHLETE, WE ARE ALL ATHLETES.