MOTIVE FULL SPECTRUM 500MG CBD OIL TINCTURE

by MOTIVE CBD

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Extracted from all-natural hemp grown in Kentucky. This Motive product is developed for the everyday athlete to help promote a quicker recovery. Full spectrum CBD contains less than .3% THC and is non-psychoactive Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation Ingest this straight, or mix it in with a smoothie, coffee, tea or any beverage Available in 3 delicious flavors – Fresh Mint, Active Orange or Key Lime Lift One tincture bottle is typically a 30 day supply at the 1ml suggested serving Each tincture bottle contains 500mg of CBD, each 1ml serving has approximately 16.7mg of CBD All natural, heavy metal and pesticide free, Non GMO Gluten free, Vegan friendly, certified Kosher 500mg Full Spectrum cannabidiol, isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitations 24 month shelf life when protected from light and heat Made entirely in the USA Ingredients: Hemp CBD oil MCT Oil derived from Coconuts Natural flavors

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

MOTIVE CBD Logo
This isn’t just some catchy brand message, this is who we truly are, and what we truly believe. Motive CBD is founded by people who are active, everyday. We seek the best from ourselves, in everything we do. We ask ourselves how what we are doing can be done better, for others, and how it can improve our lives and the lives of the ones we love. We are passionate about our routines. They bring us comfort, they keep us disciplined and on course. They help fuel us for the next challenge, even if that challenge is getting through the work week and allowing us the fun of a weekend. We look for these routines to restore us mentally and physically. We look for natural products to feed our bodies and relieve our stresses. Our products are plant based, grown naturally and organically to help rejuvenate our system, and our soul. WHETHER YOU WALK, RIDE, SWIN, BIKE, ROLL, HUNT, FISH, BOAT... YOU ARE AN ATHLETE, WE ARE ALL ATHLETES.