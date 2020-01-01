Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
0.5 ounces
$34.99
Extracted from all-natural hemp grown in Kentucky. This Motive product is developed for the everyday athlete to help promote a quicker recovery. Full spectrum CBD contains less than .3% THC and is non-psychoactive Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation Ingest this straight, or mix it in with a smoothie, coffee, tea or any beverage Available in 3 delicious flavors – Fresh Mint, Active Orange or Key Lime Lift One tincture bottle is typically a 30 day supply at the 1ml suggested serving Each tincture bottle contains 500mg of CBD, each 1ml serving has approximately 16.7mg of CBD All natural, heavy metal and pesticide free, Non GMO Gluten free, Vegan friendly, certified Kosher 500mg Full Spectrum cannabidiol, isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitations 24 month shelf life when protected from light and heat Made entirely in the USA Ingredients: Hemp CBD oil MCT Oil derived from Coconuts Natural flavors
