  5. MOTIVE SLEEP SUPPORT CAPSULES 750MG CBD

MOTIVE SLEEP SUPPORT CAPSULES 750MG CBD

by MOTIVE CBD

Motive’s unique sleep support capsules provide the many benefits of CBD and Melatonin to offer a more restful sleep. Get the benefits of crystalline cannabidiol (CBD) in a convenient capsule. Dosage of 25mg CBD per capsule to help promote balance and a quicker recovery. Each bottle contains 30 individual capsules. Free shipping on all orders over $75! Isolate hemp is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive Promotes elevated sleep levels with included Melatonin Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation One bottle is typically a 30 day supply at the 1 caplet per day suggested usage Each capsule contains 25MG of CBD, isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation All natural ingredients, CBD sourced from Kentucky farms, heavy metal and pesticide free, Non GMO Cruelty free, no testing on animals, Vegan friendly, certified Kosher Made entirely in the USA Ingredients: CBD 25mg Melatonin 5mg Piperine 5mg Maypop extract 180mg Valerian extract 180mg

This isn’t just some catchy brand message, this is who we truly are, and what we truly believe. Motive CBD is founded by people who are active, everyday. We seek the best from ourselves, in everything we do. We ask ourselves how what we are doing can be done better, for others, and how it can improve our lives and the lives of the ones we love. We are passionate about our routines. They bring us comfort, they keep us disciplined and on course. They help fuel us for the next challenge, even if that challenge is getting through the work week and allowing us the fun of a weekend. We look for these routines to restore us mentally and physically. We look for natural products to feed our bodies and relieve our stresses. Our products are plant based, grown naturally and organically to help rejuvenate our system, and our soul. WHETHER YOU WALK, RIDE, SWIN, BIKE, ROLL, HUNT, FISH, BOAT... YOU ARE AN ATHLETE, WE ARE ALL ATHLETES.