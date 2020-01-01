Ascend Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$29.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Motive’s unique sleep support capsules provide the many benefits of CBD and Melatonin to offer a more restful sleep. Get the benefits of crystalline cannabidiol (CBD) in a convenient capsule. Dosage of 25mg CBD per capsule to help promote balance and a quicker recovery. Each bottle contains 30 individual capsules. Free shipping on all orders over $75! Isolate hemp is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive Promotes elevated sleep levels with included Melatonin Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation One bottle is typically a 30 day supply at the 1 caplet per day suggested usage Each capsule contains 25MG of CBD, isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation All natural ingredients, CBD sourced from Kentucky farms, heavy metal and pesticide free, Non GMO Cruelty free, no testing on animals, Vegan friendly, certified Kosher Made entirely in the USA Ingredients: CBD 25mg Melatonin 5mg Piperine 5mg Maypop extract 180mg Valerian extract 180mg
