MOTIVE CBD

About this product

These CBD infused toothpicks are perfect to take on the go, packed in a very portable tube of 10. Each pick contains 25MG of CBD to help you stay active and on the move. The unique aspect of these toothpicks, is that the CBD is infused on to the entire pick, which allows for sublingual delivery. These Motive picks utilize all of the mucosa linings of the cheeks, tongue and lips and allow the CBD to reach your bloodstream and interact with the endocannabinoid system quickly. This means the CBD is not metabolized, making the benefits of the CBD greater and faster! Isolate hemp is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive Each pick is fully coated with CBD to maximize the CBD delivery Each toothpick has 25MG of CBD, 10 picks per tube Sleek and discreet, just suck on the toothpick and let your saliva begin to administer your CBD to your system Switch ends of the pick, as the entire pick has been coated with CBD Start and stop – each pick is made of white birchwood, and will dry for later usage Available in 3 flavors, Bacon, Mountain Berry and Cinnamint Sugar free, zero calories, gluten free, keto and vegan friendly Pesticide free Made entirely in the USA Ingredients: 25mg CBD Natural (Cinnamint) and artificial (Bacon and Berry) flavors Sucralose Xylitol Spilanthes (an important medicinal plant that is known to induce the salivary glands, aiding the delivery of CBD from the pick)

About this brand

This isn’t just some catchy brand message, this is who we truly are, and what we truly believe. Motive CBD is founded by people who are active, everyday. We seek the best from ourselves, in everything we do. We ask ourselves how what we are doing can be done better, for others, and how it can improve our lives and the lives of the ones we love. We are passionate about our routines. They bring us comfort, they keep us disciplined and on course. They help fuel us for the next challenge, even if that challenge is getting through the work week and allowing us the fun of a weekend. We look for these routines to restore us mentally and physically. We look for natural products to feed our bodies and relieve our stresses. Our products are plant based, grown naturally and organically to help rejuvenate our system, and our soul. WHETHER YOU WALK, RIDE, SWIN, BIKE, ROLL, HUNT, FISH, BOAT... YOU ARE AN ATHLETE, WE ARE ALL ATHLETES.