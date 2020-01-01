 Loading…

Hybrid

Hellfire OG Hash 1g

by Moto Perpetuo Farm

About this product

About this strain

Hellfire OG

Hellfire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.

