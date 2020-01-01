 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hellfire OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Moto Perpetuo Farm

Moto Perpetuo Farm Cannabis Pre-rolls Hellfire OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Hellfire OG

Hellfire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.

About this brand

Moto Perpetuo Farm Logo