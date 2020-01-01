 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Nuclear Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5G

Nuclear Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5G

by Moto Perpetuo Farm

Nuclear Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5G

About this product

About this strain

Nuclear Cookies

Nuclear Cookies

Nuclear Cookies is a new creation from Arizona Natural Selections. This 50/50 hybrid is the genetic offspring  of Chernobyl and Girl Scout Cookies, and offers a sweet, citrusy fragrance and a rich, earthy taste. Its aroma lingers after consumption, blanketing the consumer in its pungent terpene profile. This strain’s uplifting and relaxing full-body effects are coupled with pleasant euphoria, making this strain enjoyable and workable throughout the day. Consumers looking to ease stress, pain, and nausea may find the relief they seek in this odoriferous cannabis cut. 

About this brand

