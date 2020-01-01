 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Super Kush Pre-Roll 1g

by Moto Perpetuo Farm

About this strain

Super Kush

When you’re looking to wind down and relax, Super Kush is there to lend a hand. Daughter of Northern Lights #5 and Hindu Kush, Super Kush is a very clear-headed indica. This strain is best for users who would like to ease stress without being stuck on the couch. An all-around easy strain for beginning cannabis users, Super Kush is both mild in effects and easy to grow. This strain grows best indoors and typically has an early flowering time of 7-8 weeks.

