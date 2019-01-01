About this product
A potent, natural, fitness supplement with BCAA, Creatine, B-Vitamins and hemp-derived CBD Reduces muscle pain, swelling, cramps, spasms Improves focus, muscle growth, recovery No THC = Zero psychoactive effects, just the healing benefits of CBD 30 mg CBD per capsule
About this brand
WHERE CBD PRODUCTS ARE HELPING CHAMPIONS BETTER THEIR PERFORMANCE Our CBD products are created with today’s athlete in mind. Passionately manufactured, Motus line of products is dedicated to “top performers” who are keen about what goes into their body. Dealing with the cause and not just the symptoms, we believe our products are the new pathway to performance for modern-day champions.