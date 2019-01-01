About this product
Our dab containers contain uncut, pure, raw THC oil. Over 85% THC content, incredibly potent, and mixed with the highest quality natural terpenes. Our dab containers are convenient, non-leak and easy to use. We are 100% Organic & Local. Our product has NO harmful hydrocarbons. Mountain Crafted BC focuses on Quality over Quantity.
We are an organic, local (BC), craft distillate producer. Mountain Crafted BC focuses on quality and not quantity. Our medicine is made from the highest quality organic Triple "A" BC Bud.