Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Ghost Train Haze by Mountain Sun Botanicals
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.