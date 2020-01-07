 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Black Dart Battery

by Moxie Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Black Dart Battery by Moxie Extracts

1 customer review

5.01

DeborahSch

It's expensive, but I see my pod lasting way longer than the regular cartridge. Moxie has the BEST flavors, Root Beer Float, Maui Wowie, Diced Pineapple, Strawberry Kiwi just to name a few. So it pays to get my pods. :)

About this brand

Moxie Seeds & Extracts was founded in 2015 to serve the growing demand for cannabis extraction. By making oils and other extracted forms of cannabis, Moxie serves the needs of patients who prefer or require an alternative means of consumption rather than smoking. Moxie was formed by a group of professionals with backgrounds in cultivation, extraction, and retail.