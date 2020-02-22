Chrome Diesel Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$55.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
All natural, fully activated, high potency cannabis oil. Delicious flavor that doesn't taste or smell like cannabis. Ideal for discreetly medicating.
on February 22nd, 2020
I recently received a sample of this product moxie cannabis oil blood orange and was overall pleased with it. One thing i was not a fan of was the constancy very goopy. I really enjoyed the flavor as well as the high