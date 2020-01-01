Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Blood Orange Kush is an indica-dominant cross of, as of now, the unknown or unnamed genetics Aota x Pinecracker and an unnamed OG. This plant has a bushy structure that doesn’t yield much, but the dense, trichome-covered nugs are prized for their bright terpene profile and heavy effects. Blood Orange Kush emits a bouquet of gas and tart citrus that fills the room and coats the palate. Its uplifting mental buzz and relaxing physical effects make Blood Orange Kush a solid option for consumers looking to abate minor pain and elevate mood.