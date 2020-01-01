 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blood Orange Pod 0.5g

by Moxie Extracts

About this product

Blood Orange Kush

Blood Orange Kush is an indica-dominant cross of, as of now, the unknown or unnamed genetics Aota x Pinecracker and an unnamed OG. This plant has a bushy structure that doesn’t yield much, but the dense, trichome-covered nugs are prized for their bright terpene profile and heavy effects. Blood Orange Kush emits a bouquet of gas and tart citrus that fills the room and coats the palate. Its uplifting mental buzz and relaxing physical effects make Blood Orange Kush a solid option for consumers looking to abate minor pain and elevate mood.  

About this brand

Moxie Seeds & Extracts was founded in 2015 to serve the growing demand for cannabis extraction. By making oils and other extracted forms of cannabis, Moxie serves the needs of patients who prefer or require an alternative means of consumption rather than smoking. Moxie was formed by a group of professionals with backgrounds in cultivation, extraction, and retail.