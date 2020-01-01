 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Lemon Skunk Live Resin Sugar 0.5g

by Moxie Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Lemon Skunk

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

About this brand

Moxie Seeds & Extracts was founded in 2015 to serve the growing demand for cannabis extraction. By making oils and other extracted forms of cannabis, Moxie serves the needs of patients who prefer or require an alternative means of consumption rather than smoking. Moxie was formed by a group of professionals with backgrounds in cultivation, extraction, and retail.