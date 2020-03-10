Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
All natural, fully activated, high potency cannabis oil. Delicious flavor that doesn't taste or smell like cannabis. Ideal for discreetly medicating.
on March 10th, 2020
I'm disappointed in the cartidges I purchased yesterday. It was sealed in the package, but it looks like half of it has been smoked, it doesn't taste right, and it makes a crackling sound when trying to inhale. It's also difficult to draw on the cartridge, even with different batteries. They cost too much to have to waste one.
