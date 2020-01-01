 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
OG Cookies is a cross of two big strains: OG Kush and GSC (aka Cookies, or Girl Scout Cookies). OG Cookies combines OG Kush’s lemon, pine, and fuel notes with GSC’s savory complexity. OG Cookies is strong—often containing 20% or more THC and very little CBD, although there is a high-CBD variety. This indica-dominant strain is best suited for leisure hours. Popular in the Northwest, OG Cookies comes as grams, eighth-ounces, prerolls, and extracts. The decade-old cultivar can be grown indoors and outside, requiring a moderate skill level to produce consistently potent, fragrant, and ample yields.

Moxie Seeds & Extracts was founded in 2015 to serve the growing demand for cannabis extraction. By making oils and other extracted forms of cannabis, Moxie serves the needs of patients who prefer or require an alternative means of consumption rather than smoking. Moxie was formed by a group of professionals with backgrounds in cultivation, extraction, and retail.