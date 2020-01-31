 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Peach Rings Cartridge .5g

by Moxie Extracts

Peach Rings Cartridge .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

All natural, fully activated, high potency cannabis oil. Delicious flavor that doesn't taste or smell like cannabis. Ideal for discreetly medicating.

Velocity666

This is a Fantastic Strain! Starts off with a pretty quick Onset.....very potent buzz for the first 20 minutes.... At 4 pulls off the device......This is a great stoning for pain relief or if you need to get some sleep. 45 minutes after puffing you will be couch locked and looking for a clear space to lay on the floor because you are to exhausted to walk to your bedroom 😂. The cart has a very faint peach flavor added in it. At first I was very unsure, but after using it a few times it has just added a great flavor overall

Moxie Extracts Logo
Moxie Seeds & Extracts was founded in 2015 to serve the growing demand for cannabis extraction. By making oils and other extracted forms of cannabis, Moxie serves the needs of patients who prefer or require an alternative means of consumption rather than smoking. Moxie was formed by a group of professionals with backgrounds in cultivation, extraction, and retail.