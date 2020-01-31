Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
All natural, fully activated, high potency cannabis oil. Delicious flavor that doesn't taste or smell like cannabis. Ideal for discreetly medicating.
on January 31st, 2020
This is a Fantastic Strain! Starts off with a pretty quick Onset.....very potent buzz for the first 20 minutes.... At 4 pulls off the device......This is a great stoning for pain relief or if you need to get some sleep. 45 minutes after puffing you will be couch locked and looking for a clear space to lay on the floor because you are to exhausted to walk to your bedroom 😂. The cart has a very faint peach flavor added in it. At first I was very unsure, but after using it a few times it has just added a great flavor overall