Velocity666 on January 31st, 2020

This is a Fantastic Strain! Starts off with a pretty quick Onset.....very potent buzz for the first 20 minutes.... At 4 pulls off the device......This is a great stoning for pain relief or if you need to get some sleep. 45 minutes after puffing you will be couch locked and looking for a clear space to lay on the floor because you are to exhausted to walk to your bedroom 😂. The cart has a very faint peach flavor added in it. At first I was very unsure, but after using it a few times it has just added a great flavor overall