Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
All natural, fully activated, high potency cannabis oil. Delicious flavor that doesn't taste or smell like cannabis. Ideal for discreetly medicating.
on September 17th, 2019
I grabbed this because i love Pina,s....so. One cart.a Wow what a shocker!!! Great light taste not that, cheap sweets taste. Moxie make some decent flavored oil to vape, some with CBD as well as other products as RSO, high THC/CBD combos, tinctures. Some Sativa gummies for energy,, some Northern Lights. TrUST ME YOUVE WASTED $40 ON OTHER CRAP N THIS at least gives aya something in return you won’t be disappointed. Peace Voodoo