  5. Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g

Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g

by Moxie Extracts

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

Moxie Seeds & Extracts was founded in 2015 to serve the growing demand for cannabis extraction. By making oils and other extracted forms of cannabis, Moxie serves the needs of patients who prefer or require an alternative means of consumption rather than smoking. Moxie was formed by a group of professionals with backgrounds in cultivation, extraction, and retail.