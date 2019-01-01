About this product
Indica Dominant Tired or had enough BS for today? Find relief with mozen’s Lights Out pen. Do your body good and heal the pain. Couch lock, shut off your brain, and go the F to sleep. Peace out! Effect: Sedative & anti-anxiety Prominent Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool Capacity: 500mg THC: 80%
Find your Balance: Mozen is for life-warriors trying to find balance. Parents juggling multiple priorities while facing the modern challanges of an ever-changing world. Professionals seeking alternative was to deal with their shit and relax. The Mozen promise: Our customers will experience a smart, simple and safe way to enjoy cannabis, balance the daily stresses of life, and relieve their health concerns.