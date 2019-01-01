About this product
Sativa Dominant Put some pep in your step with mozen’s Seize The Day pen. Create, focus, workout, or heal your body. Whether it’s a passion project or holidays with family: go get some shit done. Effect: Focus, alertness, & anti-inflammatory Prominent Terpenes: Pinene, Limonene Capacity: 500mg THC:CBD 4:1 40%THC/10%CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Mozen
Find your Balance: Mozen is for life-warriors trying to find balance. Parents juggling multiple priorities while facing the modern challanges of an ever-changing world. Professionals seeking alternative was to deal with their shit and relax. The Mozen promise: Our customers will experience a smart, simple and safe way to enjoy cannabis, balance the daily stresses of life, and relieve their health concerns.