 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. 92 OG Live Resin Sauce Baller Jar 3.5g

92 OG Live Resin Sauce Baller Jar 3.5g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

Write a review
MPX Melting Point Extracts Concentrates Solvent 92 OG Live Resin Sauce Baller Jar 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

92 OG

92 OG

Phenohunted by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, 92 OG is an OG Kush cultivar with classic OG traits. Buds offer a dank aroma with pungent pine, spice, and wood flavors. 92 OG could be great for medicinal uses or for those looking for a potent and tasty high.

About this brand

MPX Melting Point Extracts Logo
MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.