  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dark Star Cured Resin Shatter - 1g

Dark Star Cured Resin Shatter - 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

MPX Melting Point Extracts Concentrates Solvent Dark Star Cured Resin Shatter - 1g

About this product

MPX shatter is completely translucent, making it very aesthetically appealing. It can be a very stable or glass-like consistency, making it easy to break into small manageable pieces for easy dosing.

About this strain

Dark Star

Dark Star

Dark Star’s effects are as spacey as its name suggests: a deep, relaxed sensation throughout the body accompanied by a heavy cerebral calm. Though celestial in its effects, the strain is more likely homage to the Grateful Dead’s song “Dark Star.” A cross between Purple Kush and Mazar-I-Sharif, this dark, almost bluish strain was first bred indoors by T.H. Seeds, and comes as a challenge to many growers with its slow, 10-week flowering period. Its sour-smelling buds are dense and compact, ornamented with crystals and copper hairs.

 

About this brand

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.