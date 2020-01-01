 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dolato Live Resin Sugar 1g

Dolato Live Resin Sugar 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

Write a review
MPX Melting Point Extracts Concentrates Solvent Dolato Live Resin Sugar 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dolato

Dolato
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Dolato, also known as Do-Si-Lato or Dosilato, is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.

About this brand

MPX Melting Point Extracts Logo
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.