High School Sweetheart Live Resin Batter 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

About this product

Our proprietary method of homogenization of cannabinoids and terpenes ensures a wet, glossy consistency that is easy to handle and consume. Our batter is not only potent in cannabinoids but rich in terpenes as well, so it is full of flavor, aroma and potency.

About this strain

High School Sweetheart

High School Sweetheart

Bred by Gage Green Genetics, High School Sweetheart is a cross of Cherry Pie Kush and Grateful Breath. This hybrid grows large dense buds with big calyxes, boasting lots of resin perfect for hash production. High School Sweetheart offers pungent earthy aromas with fruity and gassy undertones. Its effects are light and energetic.

About this brand

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.