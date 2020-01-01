 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Jesus OG Live Resin 0.5g

Jesus OG Live Resin 0.5g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

Jesus OG Live Resin 0.5g

THC
77.42%
CBD
--
$50.00
Jesus OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Jesus OG was bred by Subcool's The Dank as the not-so-immaculate conception of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper (talk about an “unholy” parentage). Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Consumers enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.