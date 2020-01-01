 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Kimbo Kush Shatter

Kimbo Kush Shatter

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

Write a review
MPX Melting Point Extracts Concentrates Solvent Kimbo Kush Shatter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Kimbo Kush Shatter by MPX Melting Point Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kimbo Kush

Kimbo Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Kimbo Kush, named for the late Kimbo Slice, is a beautifully flavorful indica-dominant hybrid with a lineage that is fruity and stunning. A cross between Blackberry Kush and Starfighter, this strong parentage offers a heavier than average Kush experience, leaning closer to a full body buzz with every puff. Starfighter supplies Kimbo with a touch of citrus and a brightness that illuminates the thoughtful elements of its Kush genetics. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as it can have potent relaxing effects that might give you the 1-2 punch K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for. 

About this brand

MPX Melting Point Extracts Logo
MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.