Hybrid

Kush Mints Cured Resin Sugar Wax 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

MPX Melting Point Extracts Concentrates Solvent Kush Mints Cured Resin Sugar Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Kush Mints

Kush Mints

Kush Mints is a popular strain in the Cookies family. It crosses Animal Mints and the classic Bubba Kush, resulting in a high-THC hybrid with a unique, mint taste. While Bubba Kush is a famous, mythical strain from the '90s, Animal Mints is a relatively new Cookies cross from Seed Junky Genetics. Kush Mints typically has multi-colored dark purple and dark green buds with orange hairs, and its strong euphoria may be too much for novice consumers. Kush Mints has a complex Cookies smell and taste with a trademark mint aroma and taste woven in. It’s usually grown indoors, hydroponically with technical skill for best results.

About this brand

MPX Melting Point Extracts Logo
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.