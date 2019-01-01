Mandarin Cookies Shatter 1g
Mandarin Cookies Shatter 1g by MPX Melting Point Extracts
Mandarin Cookies
Sweet citrus and diesel flavors come together in this strain, a breeding project from Ethos in Colorado. Crossing Forum Cut Cookies with Mandarin Sunset, Mandarin Cookies’ tasty terpene profile has won multiple concentrate awards. The high is sedate and calming, making this strain a great choice for an after-dinner dessert with friends that doesn’t glue you to the couch.