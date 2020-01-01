Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
We grow our diamonds in the terpene rich fraction with no secondary harsh solvents. Our naturally formed, highly purified THCa crystals have a high potency (95%+ THCa) that retain a small amount of naturally occurring terpenes (1-3%) for a subtle taste that packs a big punch.
