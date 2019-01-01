Mimosa X-Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point ExtractsWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at Health for Life - Baltimore
- Closed until 9:00 AM
- 53.4 miles away
About this product
CBG: 2.66% a-Pinene: 0.15% Caryophyllene: 0.83% b-Pinene: 0.24% Myrcene: 0.70% Limonene: 1.78% Terpinolene: 0.11%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Mimosa
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.