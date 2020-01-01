 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sour Tangie Live Resin 0.5g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.