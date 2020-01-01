About this product

MPX Live Resin concentrates are derived from the highest quality cannabis materials that are harvested and immediately frozen to ensure maximum terpene and cannabinoid retention. Our proprietary method of homogenization of cannabinoids and terpenes ensures a wet, glossy consistency that is easy to handle and consume. Our batter is not only potent in cannabinoids but rich in terpenes as well, so it is full of flavor, aroma and potency.