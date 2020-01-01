Sundae Driver Batter
by MPX Melting Point ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our proprietary method of homogenization of cannabinoids and terpenes ensures a wet, glossy consistency that is easy to handle and consume. Our batter is not only potent in cannabinoids but rich in terpenes as well, so it is full of flavor, aroma and potency.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sundae Driver
Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.