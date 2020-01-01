 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Sundae Driver Cured Resin Sugar Wax 1g

Sundae Driver Cured Resin Sugar Wax 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

Sundae Driver Cured Resin Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

Our wax is available in a range of textures from a soft and creamy to a dry and sugary consistency.

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver

Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.

About this brand

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.